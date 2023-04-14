Biden to host Colombian President Petro on April 20 -White House















WASHINGTON, April 14 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will host a bilateral meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement on Friday.

"I am grateful to President Biden for his invitation," Petro said on Twitter. "It is a key moment to strengthen the relationship and mutual cooperation between both countries, not just in the fight against drug trafficking but in the protection of the Amazon, on climate change and on rural development."

The meeting will take place in Washington on April 20.

Reporting by Moira Warburton in Washington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.