Biden to host leaders of Canada, Mexico at White House on Nov. 18

U.S. President Joe Biden responds to a question from a reporter after speaking about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and booster shots in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden to host Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico at the White House next week, the White House said on Wednesday.

The Nov. 18 meeting will be the first North American Leaders’ Summit since 2016, the White House said in a statement, and will focus on COVID-19, competitiveness, migration and growth.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;

