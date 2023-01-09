Biden invites Brazil's Lula to visit Washington in early February















WASHINGTON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden invited Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to visit Washington in early February, the White House said on Monday after the two leaders spoke by phone about the invasion of government buildings in Brasilia.

Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday invaded the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court, echoing the January 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by Tim Ahmann











