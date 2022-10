WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday discussed actions to reduce illegal migration, efforts to combat the trade in fentanyl and the prosecution of gun traffickers, the White House said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Kim Coghill











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.