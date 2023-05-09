Biden, Mexican president talk ahead of expected migrant wave

Migrants gather along the U.S. Mexico border near San Diego before the lifting of Tile 42
Migrants gather between primary and secondary border fences as the United States prepares to lift COVID-19 era Title 42 restrictions that have blocked migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border from seeking asylum since 2020 near San Diego, California, U.S., May 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador spoke by phone on Tuesday, both countries said, ahead of a U.S. policy shift that is expected to drive an increase of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lopez Obrador said on Twitter the two had discussed their commitment to work together on migration, as well as drugs and arms trafficking.

They also discussed "cooperation in caring for the continent's poorest," Lopez Obrador added.

Reporting By Steve Holland and Jarrett Renshaw

