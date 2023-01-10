Biden and Mexico's Obrador pledge to tackle irregular migration at meeting















Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reaffirmed at a meeting in Mexico City on Monday their commitment to use "innovative approaches" to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout.

"President Biden and President Lopez Obrador also reaffirmed their commitment to address the root causes of migration."

Reporting by Eric Beech; writing by Costas Pitas; Editing by Sandra Maler











