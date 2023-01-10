Biden and Mexico's Obrador pledge to tackle irregular migration at meeting

U.S. President Joe Biden meets his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at an official welcoming ceremony before taking part in the North American Leaders' Summit at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico January 9, 2023. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Jan 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his Mexican counterpart, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, reaffirmed at a meeting in Mexico City on Monday their commitment to use "innovative approaches" to deal with irregular migration, the White House said in a readout.

"President Biden and President Lopez Obrador also reaffirmed their commitment to address the root causes of migration."

