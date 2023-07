Biden says Brazil’s Lula wants to meet with him shortly on climate

FREEPORT, Maine, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wants to meet with him shortly on climate.

"Lula from Brazil wants to meet with me shortly because you know there’s more carbon absorbed from the air in the Amazon than all the carbon admitted in the United States of America on a yearly basis. Guess what, they’re having trouble," Biden told a campaign event.

Biden did not say when or where the meeting with Lula would take place.

In June, Lula unveiled plans to meet a pledge to eliminate deforestation in the Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, by 2030.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Freeport, Maine Editing by Eric Beech, Dan Whitcomb and Matthew Lewis

