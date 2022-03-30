1 minute read
Biden says decision coming soon on COVID curbs at border
WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a decision will come soon on whether to lift Title 42, the COVID-19 health order that keeps most migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu
