Biden says decision coming soon on COVID curbs at border

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before receiving a second COVID-19 booster vaccination in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building’s South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday a decision will come soon on whether to lift Title 42, the COVID-19 health order that keeps most migrants from seeking asylum in the United States.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Doina Chiacu

