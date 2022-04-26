Biden to talk with Mexican president on Friday -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, healthcare and energy costs to families, at Green River College in Auburn, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday to discuss migration, security and economic cooperation, the White House said.

The two leaders will meet virtually ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, it added in the statement released on Tuesday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.