Biden to talk with Mexican president on Friday -White House
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold talks Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday to discuss migration, security and economic cooperation, the White House said.
The two leaders will meet virtually ahead of the upcoming Summit of the Americas, it added in the statement released on Tuesday.
Reporting by Susan Heavey
