Biden, Trudeau to discuss free trade agreement in Mexico visit -Mexico president

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will discuss terms of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) agreement, which was ratified in 2018, during a visit to Mexico, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday.

"We'll have a summit to discuss terms of the trade agreement treaty... in Mexico," Lopez Obrador said in a regular news conference.

Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said in an interview published Monday in national newspaper El Universal that the United States is "distorting" the USMCA by filing labor complaints against Mexico, which is in the process of updating its labor laws.

Lopez Obrador said "there's no problem" with the United States when asked about the economy minister's words Monday.

The three countries' foreign ministries in June announced a trilateral summit between the leaders in Mexico, scheduled for December. read more

Lopez Obrador said Monday the meeting was scheduled for November, but a spokesman for the U.S. Embassy in Mexico told Reuters the president was likely referring to the December summit and that it had "nothing... on the radar" for November.

