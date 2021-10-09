Skip to main content

Americas

Blinken to visit Colombia later this month

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken waves as he boards an aircraft at Mexico City International Airport, in Mexico City October 8, 2021. Patrick Semansky/Pool via REUTERS

BOGOTA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Colombia later this month to strengthen the two countries' relationship and discuss diverse topics related to their shared agenda, the Andean country's foreign ministry said on Friday.

The United States is Colombia's chief ally in the fight against drug trafficking and its main export destination.

Blinken accepted the invitation to visit Colombia from Vice President and Foreign Minister Marta Lucia Ramirez following a meeting between the two in Paris, Colombia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The encounter will represent the first visit by a high level U.S. official to Colombia since President Joe Biden took office.

During the meeting, which will take place on Oct. 20, Ramirez and Blinken will discuss human rights, social and economic opportunities, and the war on drugs, amongst other themes, Colombia's foreign ministry said.

On Friday, Blinken met with Mexico's president in Mexico City to discuss a new joint security plan to help fight drug cartels, a visit aimed at patching up frayed ties.

Reporting by Oliver Griffin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · October 8, 2021 · 10:45 PM UTC

As Brazil passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, vaccines offer hope worst is over

Brazil became the second country in the world to pass 600,000 COVID-19 deaths on Friday, a dark milestone for a government that has been sharply criticized for mismanaging the outbreak.

Americas
Blinken cautions Haitian migrants against 'profoundly dangerous' trek to U.S.
Americas
Canada's current COVID-19 surge could decline in coming weeks - health official
Americas
Chile prosecutors to investigate President Pinera following Pandora papers leak
Americas
Blinken to visit Colombia later this month