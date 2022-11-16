Blockades affecting Colombia coal miner Cerrejon enter second week















BOGOTA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Blockades affecting a rail line used by Colombia's largest coal-miner Cerrejon to take coal to a key export facility on the Caribbean coast, and preventing mining supplies from reaching its operations, have stretched into a second week, the company said on Wednesday.

The road blocks by former workers who left Cerrejon almost two years ago began on Nov. 8, the company, owned by Anglo-Swiss commodities giant Glencore (GLEN.L), said in a statement.

The blockade is resulting in a daily loss of more than 22 billion pesos ($4.58 million) in potential income tax, the company said, and putting at risk the jobs of more than 11,000 workers and contractors.

The rail line is used to transport coal to a key export facility, Puerto Bolivar.

The former workers are demanding that their jobs be reinstated, with back pay for lost salary and a return of their benefits or compensation above what is legally required, the company said.

"Illegal blockades prevent normal operations and have serious effects on the company, the workers, the communities, the region, and the country," Luis Eduardo Marulanda, Cerrejon's vice president of public affairs and communications said in the statement, calling on authorities to take action.

Blockades on roads and rail lines around the open pit mine - one of the largest in Colombia, which produced 23.4 million tons of coal last year - in the country's La Guajira province are not uncommon.

Cerrejon has held talks with the protesters but these have so far been unsuccessful, it added.

($1 = 4,801.06 Colombian pesos)

Reporting by Oliver Griffin Editing by Bernadette Baum











