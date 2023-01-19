Bolivia judge rules opposition governor to remain in pre-trial detention

[1/3] Santa Cruz opposition governor Luis Fernando Camacho covers his face as he is escorted in a police car, as he is transferred to a prison in La Paz, after a Bolivian court sentenced him to four months of pre-trial detention, a day after his arrest in connection to 2019 social arrest that saw former leftist President Evo Morales flee the country, in La Paz, Bolivia, December 30, 2022. REUTERS/Manuel Claure















LA PAZ, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Bolivian judge ruled Thursday to keep Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho, a leader long in opposition with the left-leaning federal government, in preventative detention while he awaits trial.

Camacho was arrested in late December on a charge of "terrorism" in relation to social unrest in 2019 which saw then-President Evo Morales flee the country.

Reporting by Monica Machicao and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez











