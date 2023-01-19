Bolivia judge rules opposition governor to remain in pre-trial detention
LA PAZ, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Bolivian judge ruled Thursday to keep Santa Cruz Governor Luis Camacho, a leader long in opposition with the left-leaning federal government, in preventative detention while he awaits trial.
Camacho was arrested in late December on a charge of "terrorism" in relation to social unrest in 2019 which saw then-President Evo Morales flee the country.
Reporting by Monica Machicao and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez
