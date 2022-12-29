Bolivia prosecutor requests 6 months pre-trial detention for governor

Luis Fernando Camacho, a Santa Cruz civic leader and major opposition figure, speaks to his supporters in La Paz, Bolivia, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

LA PAZ, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bolivian prosecutors are requesting six months of pre-trial detention for the governor of the agricultural hub of Santa Cruz, Luis Fernando Camacho, prosecutor Omar Mejillones said Thursday.

The governor, arrested Wednesday and transferred to political capital La Paz, has been charged with "terrorism" and has investigations open for crimes such as breach of duty, misuse of influence and attacks on the president and high-ranking dignitaries of the state, Mejillones said.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos; Writing by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle

