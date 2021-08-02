Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

In Bolivia, ritual fires honor earth goddess Pachamama

2 minute read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - High atop the Andes Mountains in Bolivia, indigenous people gathered at dawn for a ritual ceremony in honor of Pachamama, the goddess of Earth and fertility, with fires and offerings.

On the Day of Mother Earth, followers go to high elevations to burn wood stacks with animal fat, colored paper and sweets to thank Pachamama.

At this year's celebration, which fell on Sunday, snow covered the ground near La Paz. People were bundled in warm coats and wore face masks against the spread of COVID-19.

The centuries-old tradition, which extends from northern Argentina and Chile to Peru and Bolivia, is celebrated with offerings that can include sheep fetuses, desiccated llamas, medicinal plants, eggs, minerals and even live animals that are sacrificed for the favor of the goddess.

August is the chosen month because according to indigenous communities this is when Mother Earth "opens her mouth" in hopes of being venerated with offerings.

Pachamama is the highest divinity of the Aymara and Quechua peoples, the protector goddess of the material world, and the faithful make their offerings because they believe Mother Earth is exhausted after providing for humanity.

Reporting by Monica Machicao, Santiago Limachi, Sergio Limachi and Geraldine Downer; Writing by Cynthia Osterman; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:23 PM UTCAttacked by Bolsonaro, Brazil's top judges say electronic voting is free of fraud

A group of 18 active and former Brazilian Supreme Court justices, who also act as judges in the Supreme Electoral Court, said on Monday that the election system is free of fraud in the face of consistent attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro.

AmericasIn Bolsonaro's backyard, Brazil central bank pressures banks to hew to greener line
AmericasColombia ex-army chief will be charged over extrajudicial killings
AmericasMexico referendum on ex-leaders falls short of turnout target
AmericasIn Bolivia, ritual fires honor earth goddess Pachamama

High atop the Andes Mountains in Bolivia, indigenous people gathered at dawn for a ritual ceremony in honor of Pachamama, the goddess of Earth and fertility, with fires and offerings.