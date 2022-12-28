Bolivian police detain opposition governor, interior minister says















LA PAZ, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Bolivian police have detained Luis Fernando Camacho, the governor of Santa Cruz and a prominent opposition leader, Bolivia's interior minister Carlos Eduardo del Castillo del Carpio said on Wednesday on Twitter.

Santa Cruz, the country's wealthy agricultural hub, has long butted heads with Bolivia's political capital of La Paz.

Reporting by Daniel Ramos in La Paz and Raul Cortes in Mexico City; Editing by Anthony Esposito











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.