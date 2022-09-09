1 minute read
Bolsonaro narrows deficit to Lula ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's slightly narrowed his deficit to opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October election, a poll published on Friday showed.
The survey by Datafolha showed Lula's lead dipping to 11 percentage points, with 45% support against Bolsonaro's 34% in the first round of the election. Bolsonaro recorded 32% support in the previous poll last week.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Pedro Fonseca; editing by Richard Pullin
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.