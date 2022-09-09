Bolsonaro narrows deficit to Lula ahead of Brazil election - Datafolha poll

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro greets supporters while he is escorted by members of presidential security during the 45th Expointer agricultural fair in Esteio, Brazil September 2, 2022. REUTERS/Diego Vara/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro's slightly narrowed his deficit to opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva ahead of an October election, a poll published on Friday showed.

The survey by Datafolha showed Lula's lead dipping to 11 percentage points, with 45% support against Bolsonaro's 34% in the first round of the election. Bolsonaro recorded 32% support in the previous poll last week.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Pedro Fonseca; editing by Richard Pullin

