1 minute read
Bolsonaro says Musk's Twitter takeover offers "breath of hope"
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that Elon Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter was "a breath of hope," adding that he hoped the U.S. billionaire would show the world during a visit to Brazil how the country protects the Amazon.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.