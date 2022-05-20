Bolsonaro says Musk's Twitter takeover offers "breath of hope"

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil May 18, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, May 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Friday said that Elon Musk's proposed takeover of Twitter was "a breath of hope," adding that he hoped the U.S. billionaire would show the world during a visit to Brazil how the country protects the Amazon.

Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

