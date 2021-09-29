Skip to main content

Americas

Bolsonaro says northern Brazil power line to be built

1 minute read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said that a new power transmission line in the northern region has received all required licenses and will be built within three years.

This power line connecting the northern cities of Boa Vista and Manaus is 715 km long. For years, its environmental impact had been a source of concern, but Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA and private energy sector holding company Alupar Investimentos SA said on Wednesday they both got a license from the environmental enforcement agency Ibama to build the power line.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, in Brasilia, writing by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:22 AM UTC

Women across Latin America march in favor of abortion rights

Thousands of women demonstrated in several Latin American cities on Tuesday to commemorate the global day of action for access to safe and legal abortion, in a region where the procedure is fully permitted only in a handful of countries.

Americas
Hundreds of migrants in southern Mexico scramble for asylum applications
Americas
Bolivia coca farmers battle for control as protests turn violent
Americas
Search for remains of indigenous children killed in Guatemala massacre blocked by residents
Americas
Chinese automaker GAC enters N. American market, but under Dodge marque