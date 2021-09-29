Americas
Bolsonaro says northern Brazil power line to be built
BRASILIA, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday said that a new power transmission line in the northern region has received all required licenses and will be built within three years.
This power line connecting the northern cities of Boa Vista and Manaus is 715 km long. For years, its environmental impact had been a source of concern, but Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA and private energy sector holding company Alupar Investimentos SA said on Wednesday they both got a license from the environmental enforcement agency Ibama to build the power line.
