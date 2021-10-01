Skip to main content

Macro Matters

Bolsonaro suggests government proceeds from Petrobras could ease fuel prices

2 minute read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that profits from state-run oil firm Petrobras (PETR4.SA) could be used to alleviate rising fuel prices in the country, among possibilities for confronting higher prices.

Fuel prices have become a hot-button issue in Brazil as inflation soars. Recent CEOs of Petrobras have been forced out over price hikes. Petrobras shareholders remain wary of price controls, leading the government to seek other schemes to curb the cost to consumers.

Bolsonaro said a fund could be created using government proceeds from Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. The money could be used to potentially not pass on the cost of rising fuel prices to consumers.

"Seeing Petrobras' profits, those that come to the federal government...this billion-dollar profit - I'm asking, I'm not confirming it - can't we convert this and put it in a regulatory fund?" Bolsonaro said during a weekly online live broadcast.

Brazil's lower house speaker, Arthur Lira, said on Wednesday that Congress was considering such a "stabilization fund." The fund could cushion fuel price fluctuations, while allowing Petrobras to maintain its market-based pricing policy, he said.

Bolsonaro repeated past statements that Congress should approve a bill that would fix ICMS fuel taxes that currently vary between states, another measure aimed at reducing pump prices.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Macro Matters

Macro Matters · 12:58 AM UTC

BOJ debated risks from supply constraints, China slowdown - Sept summary

Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers in September saw rising risks to the economy from slowing Chinese growth, semiconductor shortages and Southeast Asian factory shutdowns, a summary of opinion expressed at their monthly rate review showed on Friday.

Macro Matters
Bolsonaro suggests government proceeds from Petrobras could ease fuel prices

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that profits from state-run oil firm Petrobras could be used to alleviate rising fuel prices in the country, among possibilities for confronting higher prices.

Macro Matters
Japan business mood improves as firms raise investment plans
Macro Matters
Irish manufacturing growth slips to 6-month low -PMI
Macro Matters
Mexico's central bank hikes rates to 4.75% on inflation concerns

The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.75% on Thursday, as expected, in a four-to-one vote by its governing board, as the central bank expressed concern about above-target inflation.