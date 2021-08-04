Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Americas

Bolsonaro's new chief of staff says will fight hunger and poverty in Brazil

Brazilian senator Ciro Nogueira looks on after meeting with Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming presidential chief of staff Ciro Nogueira said on Wednesday that the government will launch an ambitious social program to fight hunger and poverty ahead of next year's elections.

Far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has said he will increase the popular Bolsa Familia welfare plan that benefits millions of poor Brazilians. Bolsonaro swore in Nogueira as his closest aide, bringing the center-right politician into his cabinet to shore up dwindling support in Congress.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

