BR Malls shareholders request vote on Aliansce tie-up
SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian shopping mall operator Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3.SA) on Friday said that a group of shareholders in rival BR Malls (BRML3.SA) has asked for a vote on a potential tie-up between the companies.
Aliansce Sonae, which has had two tie-up offers rejected by the BR Malls board, said that asset managers Truxt Investimentos, Oceana Investimentos and Miles Capital have now asked for a shareholder meeting to vote on a deal, arguing that such matters should be decided by the shareholders rather than the board.
