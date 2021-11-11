Brazil ag ministry says cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease unrelated to beef consumption

SAO PAULO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Brazil's agriculture ministry said an ongoing investigation of suspected cases of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease are not related to the consumption of beef or beef byproducts, according to a statement on Thursday.

The ministry explained that the suspected cases are of the sporadic form of the illness, which is not related to Bovine Spongiform Encephalitis (BSE), or mad cow disease.

