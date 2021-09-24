Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil ag minister positive for COVID-19 a week after G20 meeting

1 minute read

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina waves as she arrives to the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

SAO PAULO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina has tested positive for COVID-19, she said in a Twitter post on Friday, one week after meeting with G20 ministers in Europe.

The news comes three days after Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on a trip to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. read more

"I have tested positive for #Covid19. I am fine. I have cancelled all my in-person meetings and will remain isolated during the medical guidance period," the farm minister tweeted.

She was not part of President Jair Bolsonaro's delegation in New York, but traveled to Italy for a meeting with G20 agriculture ministers last week.

Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; additional reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasilia; editing by Philippa Fletcher and Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 8:10 AM UTC

Mexico urges Haitians at US-Mexico border to give up and head south

Mexican officials are urging Haitians on the Texas border trying to reach the United States to give up and return to Mexico's frontier with Guatemala to request asylum, even as discontent grows over the treatment meted out to the beleaguered migrants.

Americas
U.S. envoy to Haiti resigns, blasts returning migrants to 'collapsed state'
Americas
Mexican state of Sonora approves same-sex marriage
Americas
Brazil approaches 600,000 COVID deaths in second-deadliest outbreak
Americas
Brazil ag minister positive for COVID-19 a week after G20 meeting