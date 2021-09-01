Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil agriculture ministry investigating suspected case of mad cow disease

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's agriculture ministry said on Wednesday it was investigating a suspected case of mad cow disease in the country, according to a statement.

An industry source told Reuters, on condition of anonymity, that the suspected case occurred in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais.

The ministry said such investigations are commonplace, and pledged to announce its findings as soon as the ongoing probe is concluded.

This is the first potential case since May 2019, when Brazil's government reported the occurrence of an "atypical" mad cow disease case in an animal in Mato Grosso state.

At that time, the ministry said mad cow disease, or bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), had been detected in a 17-year-old cow, adding that no parts of that animal had entered the food chain.

The source said evidence suggested the current case was also atypical, as it appeared to have been detected in an older cow like in 2019.

Reporting by Roberto Samora and Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Sandra Maler

