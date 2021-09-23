Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil approaches 600,000 COVID deaths in second-deadliest outbreak

1 minute read

A healthcare worker shows the syringe to a woman after applying a dose of Sinovac's CoronaVac coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Cacique de Ramos, one of the most traditional carnival blocks of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 24,611 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 648 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The South American country has now registered 21,308,178 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 592,964, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest after the United States.

As vaccination advances, the rolling 7-day average of COVID deaths has fallen to less than one fifth of the toll of almost 3,000 a day at the peak of the pandemic in April.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 12:15 PM UTC

Venezuela spoiler candidates pose threat to opposition in regional vote

Venezuelan evangelical pastor Javier Bertucci has promised to mobilize his vast network of followers in upcoming regional elections to defeat the ruling Socialist Party candidate and become governor of the industrial state of Carabobo.

Americas
U.S. special envoy for Haiti resigns amid deportations -report
Americas
White House says it is not sending Haiti migrants at border to Guantanamo
Americas
Mail-in delays and recounts: Canada's election tallying drags on
Americas
U.S. special envoy to Haiti resigns, blasting migrant deportations