Brazil approves COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers
BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil has approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for "health professionals," with preference given to the Pfizer (PFE.N) shot, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday.
The boosters will only be given to people six months after they complete initial round of COVID-19 vaccination, Queiroga said in a Twitter post.
Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Jake Spring Editing by Brad Haynes
