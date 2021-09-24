Brazil approves COVID-19 booster shots for healthcare workers

Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga attends a news conference at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Brazil has approved booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines for "health professionals," with preference given to the Pfizer (PFE.N) shot, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said on Friday.

The boosters will only be given to people six months after they complete initial round of COVID-19 vaccination, Queiroga said in a Twitter post.

