Brazil authorizes trials with 3rd dose of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination campaign for homeless people, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Monday that it has approved trials with a third dose of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine against COVID-19.

Anvisa said a third dose of the vaccine would be administered to 10,000 volunteers between 11 and 13 months after the second shot.

