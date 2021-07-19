Brazil authorizes trials with 3rd dose of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

A health worker applies an AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine to a citizen during a vaccination campaign for homeless people, in Rio de Janeiro's downtown, Brazil, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO, July 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Monday that it has approved trials with a third dose of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) vaccine against COVID-19.

Anvisa said a third dose of the vaccine would be administered to 10,000 volunteers between 11 and 13 months after the second shot.

Reporting by Eduardo Simoes, writing by Carolina Mandl Editing by Gareth Jones

