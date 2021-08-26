Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil Bolsonaro says Sept 7 marches will not be violent

1 minute read

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the ceremony of National Volunteer Day at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazilians need not worry, as the Sept. 7 nationwide marches by his supporters will not be violent.

Concerns have been growing that Bolsonaro's supporters, riled by frustrations with the Supreme Court, federal election authorities and lawmakers, could strike out during the marches.

Tensions are running high in Brazil, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and years of graft and economic underachievement.

Reporting by Pedro Fonseca Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 11:33 AM UTC

Death toll rises to at least 20 in western Venezuela floods

At least 20 people have died in the western Venezuelan state of Merida following intense rains that caused mudslides and rivers to overflow.

Americas
Colombia's cemeteries may hold answers for families of disappeared
Americas
Brazil's indigenous protest ahead of landmark ruling over ancestral lands
Americas
Vaccine inequity remains Achilles' heel of COVID-19 response in Americas-PAHO
Americas
'Trying to survive': Scrap metal recycling brings cash in Haiti post-earthquake