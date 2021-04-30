Skip to main content

AmericasBrazil calls on countries to share spare vaccines

Countries should share spare vaccine doses with hard-hit Brazil to help the global fight against COVID-19, including the spread of new variants, Brazil's Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga told a World Health Organization briefing on Friday.

Queiroga said Brazil had given out 41 million vaccine doses but needed more supplies to meet a target of 2.4 million doses per day. Countries should contribute spare doses as soon as possible "so we can broaden our vaccination campaign and contain the pandemic at this critical time and avoid the proliferation of new variants".

