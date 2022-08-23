Brazil cenbank chief predicts 6.5% inflation in 2022

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Tuesday predicted that inflation will reach 6.5% or a little lower this year, adding that the country will post monthly deflation in two or three months.

Speaking at an event hosted by Moneda Asset Management in Chile, he said policymakers are still waiting to have some degree of certainty that inflation is reaching an inflection point, and it is not time to celebrate yet.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

