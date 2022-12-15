Brazil cenbank remains vigilant on how fiscal changes impact inflation expectations, says chief















BRASILIA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank remains vigilant in assessing fiscal policy changes and their impact on markets, said the bank's chief Roberto Campos Neto on Thursday, noting that what matters is how this will affect the inflation expectations channel.

During a news conference, he said the returns to sizeable subsidized credit would negatively impact the neutral interest rate and reduce monetary policy power, praising the TLP rate as an institutional gain that helped the capital markets expansion.

The TLP was implemented in 2018 to bring the cost of state-run development bank BNDES lending rates in line with those of the market.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Steven Grattan











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.