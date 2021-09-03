Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil central bank chief Campos Neto 'closely monitoring' electricity prices

BRASILIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's central bank, Roberto Campos Neto, said on Friday he is "closely monitoring" rising electricity prices due to the worst drought in the country in decades.

The rise in energy prices is one of the most important factors in rising inflation estimates for 2021 and next year, he added. Campos Neto added inflationary pressures are rising "worldwide" and potential interest rate changes in developed countries are expected to impact in emerging markets.

