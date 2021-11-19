Brazil central bank chief sees 2022 inflation shifting away from goal, GDP to be revised down

BRASILIA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that inflation expectations for 2022 are rising and shifting "a bit" away from the bank's target, noting that the central bank has been trying to control it by raising interest rates.

Campos Neto also said it is likely that the Brazilian central bank will revise down its forecast for the country's GDP growth next year, currently standing at 2.1%, but did not provide details on the new projection.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Marcela Ayres, writing by Gabriel Araujo

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.