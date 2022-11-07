Brazil central bank opens public consultation to changes on capital requirements for banks















BRASILIA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank opened on Monday a public consultation on changes to calculate capital requirements related to operational risk for financial institutions, scheduled to enter into force on Jan. 1, 2024.

The proposal, which will be open for suggestions for 90 days, replaces the three current calculation methodologies with a single standardized model, adhering to the Basel III rules, to "increase the robustness and risk sensitivity of the capital requirement for operational risk," said the central bank.

