Americas

Brazil Congress votes down Bolsonaro proposal to change voting system

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro walks after a meeting to deliver the interim measure for changes in social welfare program Bolsa Familia (Family Allowance) at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil, August 9, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress late on Tuesday voted down a proposed constitutional amendment backed by President Jair Bolsonaro that would change the country's voting system to require paper ballots, among other alterations.

Right-wing Bolsonaro has threatened not to accept the results of next year's presidential election, which polls show him losing to left-wing former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, if the system is not changed, after he made unproven claims of fraud in the electronic voting.

Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

