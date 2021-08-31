Americas
Brazil to contract 700 agents to combat environmental destruction
BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Environment Minister Joaquim Pereira Leite said on Tuesday that the government would contract an additional 700 enforcement agents to combat Amazon deforestation, wild fires and other destruction.
The Economy Ministry had already approved the hirings for the environmental enforcement agency Ibama and parks service ICMBio, Pereira Leite said in a press briefing.
