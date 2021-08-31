Brazil to contract 700 agents to combat environmental destruction

An aerial view shows a tree at the center of a deforested plot of the Amazon near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Brazil's Environment Minister Joaquim Pereira Leite said on Tuesday that the government would contract an additional 700 enforcement agents to combat Amazon deforestation, wild fires and other destruction.

The Economy Ministry had already approved the hirings for the environmental enforcement agency Ibama and parks service ICMBio, Pereira Leite said in a press briefing.

Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

