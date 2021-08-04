Brazil COVID cases top 20 million, death toll at 559,607

Sirdley Viana Gomide, 75, a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), receives the visit of his wife Lindalba Santana da Silva, who has been vaccinated against COVID-19, at the Ronaldo Gazolla Hospital in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil June 18, 2021. Picture taken June 18, 2021. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

BRASILIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Brazil has had 40,716 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 1,175 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The South American country has now registered 20,026,533 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 559,607, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler

