Brazil cuts industrial tax by 25% for most products

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes addresses the media at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil January 25, 2022. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government announced a 25% cut to its industrial tax (IPI) for most products in a move to ease inflation and help local industry recover from a pandemic downturn, the country's official gazette showed on Friday.

The tax cut "is a milestone of the beginning of Brazilian reindustrialization after four decades of de-industrialization," said the country's Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes.

Reuters previously reported on the tax cut.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese

