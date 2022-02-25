1 minute read
Brazil cuts industrial tax by 25% for most products
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Brazil's government announced a 25% cut to its industrial tax (IPI) for most products in a move to ease inflation and help local industry recover from a pandemic downturn, the country's official gazette showed on Friday.
The tax cut "is a milestone of the beginning of Brazilian reindustrialization after four decades of de-industrialization," said the country's Minister of Economy Paulo Guedes.
Reuters previously reported on the tax cut.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.