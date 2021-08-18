Brazil deputy speaker says tax reform unlikely to pass

Brazilian Federal Deputy Marcelo Ramos attends a session of the commission of the pension reform bill at the National Congress in Brasilia, Brazil June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The deputy speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Marcelo Ramos, said an income tax reform that introduces a 20% tax on company dividends is unlikely to pass because most Brazilians oppose it, even businesses.

He lamented in an interview on Wednesday that Brazil has abandoned its fiscal austerity policies due to President Jair Bolsonaro's focus on increasing spending to win re-election next year.

Reporting by Anthony Boadle

