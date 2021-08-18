Americas
Brazil deputy speaker says tax reform unlikely to pass
BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The deputy speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress, Marcelo Ramos, said an income tax reform that introduces a 20% tax on company dividends is unlikely to pass because most Brazilians oppose it, even businesses.
He lamented in an interview on Wednesday that Brazil has abandoned its fiscal austerity policies due to President Jair Bolsonaro's focus on increasing spending to win re-election next year.
