Americas
Brazil economy minister called to explain offshore funds to Congress
BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress agreed on Wednesday to call Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to explain his offshore investments before the plenary following revelations published as part of the Pandora Papers investigation.
Guedes has denied any wrongdoing, ethical or legal, saying he declared the investments and relinquished management of an offshore holding company in 2018 before he entered government.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.