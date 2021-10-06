Brazil economy minister called to explain offshore funds to Congress

Brazil's Economy Minister Paulo Guedes leaves the Ministry of Economy building in Brasilia, Brazil October 5, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Brazil's lower house of Congress agreed on Wednesday to call Economy Minister Paulo Guedes to explain his offshore investments before the plenary following revelations published as part of the Pandora Papers investigation.

Guedes has denied any wrongdoing, ethical or legal, saying he declared the investments and relinquished management of an offshore holding company in 2018 before he entered government.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.