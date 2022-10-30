Brazil election authority calls presidential race with Lula ahead















SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) on Sunday said the country's presidential election was "mathematically defined" with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva taking more votes than incumbent Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula had 50.8% of votes compared with 49.2% for Bolsonaro with 98.8% of voting machines voting machines counted, according to date published on the TSE website.

Reporting by Sao Paulo newsroom











