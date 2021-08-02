Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil electoral court to probe Bolsonaro for attacks on voting system

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's top electoral court, the TSE, decided on Monday that it will open an investigation into far-right President Jair Bolsonaro for his statements claiming that there will be fraud in next year's elections.

Bolsonaro, who is expected to seek a second term in 2022, has repeatedly claimed that Brazil's electronic voting system is vulnerable to fraud. Critics say his unfounded claims are sowing doubts to pave the way for him not to accept defeat.

The TSE also decided to ask the Supreme Court to investigate whether Bolsonaro committed a crime by attacking the electoral system on social media and threatening Brazil's democracy.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Kim Coghill

