Skip to main content

AmericasBrazil eyes new Pfizer deal next week for 100 million more COVID-19 shots

Reuters
1 minute read

Brazil expects to sign a new deal next week with Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) for 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses, a Health Ministry official said on Friday, which would double the U.S. drugmaker's delivery to the Latin American country this year.

Rodrigo Cruz, executive secretary at the ministry, told journalists the contract has been agreed and just needs to be signed. Earlier this week, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said 35 million of these shots are due to be delivered in October.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Americas

Americas · 9:28 PM UTCBrazil judge sees signs of ‘arbitrary execution’ in Rio police raid

A Supreme Court justice called on Friday for Brazil's top prosecutor to investigate Rio de Janeiro's deadliest police raid in over a decade, which has drawn condemnation from the United Nations, human rights groups and local activists.

AmericasHow confusion around Biden policies birthed a new refugee camp on the U.S. border
AmericasTrees, visas and graft feature in Harris migration call with Mexico
AmericasArgentina's cashless king targets Latin America's unbanked millions
AmericasCuba protests diplomat's expulsion from Colombia amid protests