Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil federal tax revenue in May jumps 70% to highest since 2000 - tax agency

1 minute read

BRASILIA, June 29 (Reuters) - Brazil's federal tax revenue in May totaled 142.1 billion reais ($28.7 billion), the revenue service said on Tuesday, the most in over 20 years and representing a jump of 70% in real terms on the same month last year.

Tax revenue in the first five months of the year totaled 744.8 billion reais, up 21% in real terms over the same period last year and also the highest since 2000, the revenue service said.

($1 = 4.95 reais)

Reporting by Isabel Versiani and Jamie McGeever

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 9:56 AM UTCMexican authorities find 2-year-old boy abandoned near migrant truck

Mexican authorities on Monday found a boy thought to be about 2 years old alone near an overcrowded truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions, the national immigration institute said.

AmericasHaiti moves constitutional referendum to September
AmericasRecord heat forces western Canada province to shut schools, universities
AmericasBrazil federal tax revenue in May jumps 70% to highest since 2000 - tax agency

Brazil's federal tax revenue in May totaled 142.1 billion reais ($28.7 billion), the revenue service said on Tuesday, the most in over 20 years and representing a jump of 70% in real terms on the same month last year.

AmericasPeru's Fujimori loses allies as bid to flip election result falters