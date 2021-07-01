Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil formal job growth this year tops 1 million

2 minute read

BRASILIA, July 1 (Reuters) - Job growth in Brazil accelerated sharply in May, official figures showed on Thursday, with formal jobs created almost double the consensus estimate to lift the total number of new positions opened this year above 1 million.

That marks the strongest pace of job growth since 2010, both for the month of May and the first five months of the year, according to the Economy Ministry.

Some 1.55 million positions were created in May and 1.27 million were cut, resulting in 280,666 net new positions. That was well up from the previous month and almost double the median forecast of 150,000 new jobs in a Reuters poll of economists.

The gains were led by the services sector, which created a net 110,956 new positions. Commerce accounted for 60,480 net new positions, industry 44,146 and agriculture 42,526, the ministry said.

This means Brazil created a net 1.23 million new formal jobs in the first five months of the year. These figures do not include the near-40 million undocumented workers in Brazil who do not have formal employment registration.

The total number of formally registered workers in Brazil rose to 40.6 million in May, the highest May reading since 2015, according to ministry figures.

Earnings fell, however, with the average monthly salary of new jobs created in May down 4.1% in real terms from the prior month to an unadjusted 1,797.10 reais ($363).

($1 = 4.95 reais)

Reporting by Jamie McGeever; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:08 AM UTCEl Salvador's appointment of new judges raises fears of power grab

Lawmakers in El Salvador on Wednesday voted to keep the head of the Supreme Court in place for three more years and appointed five new justices, triggering concerns that President Nayib Bukele is shoring up a bid to consolidate power.

AmericasTrump seeks spotlight at U.S.-Mexico border with attacks on Biden policies
AmericasGuatemala not yet seeking refund from Russia over vaccine delays: minister

Guatemalan Health Minister Amelia Flores clarified on Wednesday she was not yet requesting a refund from Russia after delayed deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 and that both countries were still negotiating.

AmericasCOVID-19 cases worsen in Latin America, no end in sight - health agency
AmericasVenezuela's Maduro aims to 'whitewash' image with concessions, Guaido says