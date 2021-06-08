Brazil govt eyes $2.2 bln extraordinary credit to fund extended aid to poor - Guedes

Brazil's government will need at least 11 billion reais ($2.2 billion) in extraordinary credit to extend emergency cash transfers to the poor for two or three months until the COVID-19 pandemic is, hopefully, under control, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Tuesday.

In an online event hosted by bank Bradesco, Guedes said he did not expect a negative market reaction to the extra spending, which would not be subject to the government's usual fiscal rules and is a "reasonable" amount given the public health situation.

($1 = 5.03 reais)

