Brazil govt has not decided on wage increase for public servants this year, says Treasury secretary

BRASILIA, April 18 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government has not yet decided on a salary increase for public servants this year, said Special Treasury and Budget Secretary Esteves Colnago, stressing that an across-the-board 5% wage increase is one of the proposals on the table.

Speaking at a press conference, Colnago also said that automatic minimum wage adjustment to compensate for inflation is a rule that should be looked at more carefully. The Congress - not an automatic rule - should decide on the matter, he added.

Reporting by Marcela Ayres

