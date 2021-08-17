Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Americas

Brazil govt weighs suing paper over article on election threats: defense minister

1 minute read

Brazil's Defense Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto speaks with soldiers during 'Operation Formosa' military exercises, in Formosa, State of Goias, Brazil August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

SAO PAULO Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government is considering suing national newspaper Estado de S. Paulo for a July 22 article that stated that Defense Minister Walter Souza Braga Netto had threatened the 2022 election, Braga Netto told lawmakers in Brasilia on Tuesday.

The article, which cited anonymous sources, said that Braga Netto had told the head of Brazil's lower house that the election would not take place if it was not conducted via printed ballot, a measure pushed by right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro. Both Braga Netto and House Speaker Arthur Lira denied the report. read more

Reporting by Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo; Writing by Gram Slattery

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Americas

Americas · 3:35 PM UTC

'We need food': heavy rains lash Haiti quake survivors

Flooding due to a storm overnight complicated efforts on Tuesday to seek survivors from a weekend earthquake in Haiti that killed more than 1,400 people and provide aid and relief to hundreds of thousands left struggling for food, water or shelter.

Americas
Storm brings floods as Haitians seek help at overloaded hospitals after quake
Americas
Explainer: Why does Haiti have earthquakes?
Americas
Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters
Americas
Canada will not recognize Taliban as Afghan gov't - PM Trudeau