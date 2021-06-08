Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil has 52,911 coronavirus cases and 2,378 COVID deaths in 24 hours

A health worker measures the temperature of a traveller in a sanitary barrier as she and others arrive at Congonhas airport in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 31, 2021. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Brazil has had 52,911 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,378 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 17,037,129 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 476,792, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second deadliest.

